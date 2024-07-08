AEW Star Suffers Arm Fracture

This past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision saw Riho take on Lady Frost in singles action, with the former and first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion picking up the win.

Following her match on Saturday’s Collision, Riho shared a personal update on her Instagram. Despite the news of her arm fracture, she maintained a positive attitude, assuring her fans that she is doing well.

Riho wrote, “I just fractured my arm but I’m doing very well”

There is no word yet on whether the injury was a result of the match or not and if she will miss any in-ring action. Rest assured, updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

You can check out Riho’s post below.