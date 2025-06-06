AEW Star Undergoes Tumor Removal Surgery

AEW personality Rebel (Tanea Brooks) has shared a significant update in her ongoing health journey, revealing that she recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to break the news, adding a bit of levity by quoting the Arnold Schwarzenegger film Kindergarten Cop. “It’s not a Tumah ~ Kindergarten Cop. Ok, it is, but it’s out now,” she wrote. “Still healing with another surgery. Trying to get better from when I was hospitalized last May 2024.”

This latest development comes after Rebel spoke openly last month about the frustrations of seeking a diagnosis. On May 12, she admitted she was beginning to feel discouraged but emphasized her resolve to keep fighting.

Rebel was initially hospitalized in May 2024 after doctors discovered a mass in her lung, which was later diagnosed as pneumonia. Further CT scans uncovered additional minor health issues that have also required treatment.