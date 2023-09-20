AEW Stars Getting Married Soon

Julia Hart and Lee Johnson of AEW are getting married soon.

Hart revealed that Johnson was her fiance during a podcast interview in October 2022, and later added that the two had become engaged to be married “months ago,” but had not announced the news publicly. “Nobody really knows that but we also don’t care, but we also didn’t make a huge post about it,” she explained.

In an update, Hart posted a timer counting down to her wedding day on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Hart and Johnson’s wedding is expected to take place on Thursday, October 12 or Friday, October 13.

Johnson was out of action from April 12 to August 5. On August 5, he worked the AEW Collision show and has since worked five ROH TV tapings. Hart has been off the air since The House of Black awarded The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn the AEW World Trios Titles at AEW All In on August 27. Her most recent match was a victory over Bambi Hall on the July 8th Collision show.

The following is a screenshot from Hart’s Instagram post: