AEW “Tailgate Brawl” Special Scheduled To Air Before All Out 2025

AEW is scheduled to air a special called “Tailgate Brawl” on TNT leading up to All Out, as indicated by the TNT online schedule.

The special, titled AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl, will be a one-hour event starting at 7 PM ET and will lead directly into the pay-per-view (PPV).

AEW has not yet officially announced this special, and it remains unclear whether it will serve as the Zero Hour pre-show or run concurrently with it.

AEW All Out 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, September 20th, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and it will compete head-to-head with WWE WrestlePalooza.