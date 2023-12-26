AEW Tickets Selling Well For Wednesday’s Dynamite: New Year’s Smash

How are ticket sales for this week’s AEW Dynamite doing?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 3,942 tickets for this week’s AEW Dynamite show at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. on Wednesday night, December 27, 2023.

There are only 880 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 4,822 seats.

On tap for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is an appearance by Keith Lee, MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Henchman for the ROH World Tag-Team titles, as well as the Continental Classic Gold & Blue League Finals, with Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston scheduled.

