AEW To Hold Three-Hour Special Of Dynamite On September 17

According to TBS’ online schedule, a three-hour special episode of AEW Dynamite titled “September to Remember” will take place on the Wednesday before All Out, which is on September 17th.

This event is structured in two segments: a two-hour Dynamite show followed by an hour of Collision.

AEW previously utilized this format in June with the Fyter Fest and Summer Blockbuster specials, which combined for four hours of content featuring both Dynamite and Collision.

AEW All Out 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, September 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where it will compete directly with WWE WrestlePalooza.

Notably, Collision will not air on that night.