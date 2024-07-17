AEW To Hold Yet-To-Be Announced Special Event 1 Day Before ALL IN 2024

All Elite Wrestling has a pre-ALL IN special event planned for late August.

The AEW Ticket Map account on X is reporting that AEW ALL IN 2024 Celebration Event is listed on Ticketmaster for August 24 at BOXPARK Wembley in London, England.

The event will be held one day before the highly-anticipated AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London.

AEW has yet to officially announce the event.

We will keep you posted.

Make sure to join us here on August 25 for live AEW ALL IN 2024 results coverage.