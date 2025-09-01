AEW UK Tour Presale Begins For December Shows In Cardiff And Manchester

All Elite Wrestling is set to return to the United Kingdom this December for a special two-show tour.

The company confirmed that AEW Collision will take place at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, December 13, followed by AEW Dynamite making its live debut at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, December 17.

Tickets for both shows are currently available through a special presale using the code “INS6AEW,” with the general on-sale scheduled to begin on Friday, September 5 at 10 a.m. BST.

The December dates mark AEW’s second trip to the UK in 2025, following last week’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London and a Dynamite taping in Glasgow, Scotland.

Looking ahead, AEW has also confirmed it will return to Wembley Stadium in London for its annual All In pay-per-view in August 2026.

More details on the tour and ticket sales can be found on AEW’s official website.