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AEW’s Forbidden Door 2026 Set For June 28 In San Jose

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW NJPW Forbidden Door 2026
AEW NJPW Forbidden Door 2026

AEW has announced that its 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) will take place on Sunday, June 28, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The Mercury News has confirmed this crossover PPV event is indeed happening in San Jose.

Interestingly, this show will coincide with TNA’s Slammiversary, which is scheduled to be held on the same day at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, April 27, with a pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, April 21.

As of now, no matches have been announced for the show, which will follow AEW’s Double or Nothing event on Sunday, May 24, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

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