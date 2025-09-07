AJ Lee Expected To Appear On WWE Raw To Set Up Wrestlepalooza Match

Following her shocking return on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a new report from PWInsider.com indicates that AJ Lee will appear on this Monday’s episode of Raw.

The appearance will mark her first on the red brand in more than a decade and is expected to set up her official in-ring return.

According to the report, word backstage at SmackDown was that Lee will be on the September 8th episode of Raw to “seal the deal” for her comeback match.

The current plan is for her to finalize the heavily rumored mixed tag team bout that would see her and her husband, CM Punk, face off against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

That match is scheduled for the inaugural WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Wrestlepalooza will be the first WWE PLE to air on ESPN’s new streaming platform, and a marquee match featuring Punk and Lee against Rollins and Lynch would be a fitting highlight to launch the partnership.

AJ Lee’s return has been one of the most talked-about moments in wrestling over the last two days. On SmackDown, she came to Punk’s aid after Lynch verbally and physically taunted him, taking down “The Man” with a Lou Thesz press and a slap. Shortly after the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted a video of Lee signing her new WWE contract, confirming her return.

Lee has been effectively retired since March 2015 due to a neck injury. In the decade since, she has found success as a writer and mental health advocate, remaining out of the wrestling spotlight—until now.