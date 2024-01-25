AJ Styles Wants Another Match With John Cena

WWE star AJ Styles recently appeared as a guest on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, AJ Styles commented on the Royal Rumble:

“What is important is the WWE Championship. I want it back. I haven’t had it in a while. It’s time for Roman Reigns to let loose of the championship and let someone like AJ Styles grab it and run with it. It’s going to be a hard fought battle because you got two other guys that want it just as bad as I do with Randy Orton and La Knight, so we’ll see what happens.”

Coming back from his injury in great shape:

“It was one of those things where I just needed to focus on myself and take responsibility with watching my diet, doing a cold plunge which changed my life, and also getting in the sauna, all that stuff. So I have to dedicate two hours to work out to my schedule every day. So it’s little things like that if you want to be better, you got to do better things for your body, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

If he would like to have another match with John Cena before Cena retires:

“I think there’s a lot of us that would like to mix it up with Cena one last time and I’m definitely one of those guys. We had some chemistry that I can’t explain. Maybe it’s opposites attract, I guess you’d say, and me and John are definitely that kind of dance partners where, you know, it was always fun getting in the ring with him. It was always big, it was always special, and it was always great. So I look forward to hopefully, before he retires, jumping in the ring with him one more time.”

On having The Undertaker’s last match:

“We’re friends to this day, but every now and then I’m like, wow. As I look back, that was a really cool moment that we had and I was able to have his last match. Nobody else can say that. Just me. So that’s a big deal.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



