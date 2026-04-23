AJPW Champion Carnival Night 4 Results – April 23, 2026

Note: Jun Saito had to forfeit the rest of the tournament due to a eye injury so Suzuki, Sekimoto, Honda & Xyon will get 2 points.

Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Shota Kofuji via Lariat (4:47)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Gaora Television Champion Kumaarashi, Shotaro Ashino, Yuya Aoki & Musashi defeated Aoyagi Brothers (Atsuki & Yuma), Rising Hayato & Ryo Inoue via Kesagiri Chop on Inoue (6:12)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Champion Carnival

Madoka Kikuta (4) vs. Xyon (4) ends in a Double Count Out (10:05) (Both men don’t get a point)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Champion Carnival

Hideki Suzuki (6) defeated Ryuki Honda (4) via Sleeper Hold (13:49)

6 Man Tag Team Match

World Tag Team Champions Titans Of Calamity (Ren Ayabe & Talos) & AJPW TV 6 Man Tag Team Champion Dan Tamura defeated Junior Heavyweight Champion Seigo Tachibana, Seiki Yoshioka & Hokuto Omori via Dan Lock on Tachibana (11:56)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Champion Carnival

Yuma Anzai (3) defeated Kengo Mashimo (2) via Gimlet (18:13)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Champion Carnival

Rei Saito (4) defeated Go Shiozaki (4) via Eisbein (12:31)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2026 Champion Carnival

Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara (3) defeated Odyssey (4) via School Boy (10:04)

Cancel Match

Block B Match Of The 2026 Champion Carnival

Daisuke Sekimoto (6) defeated Jun Saito (0) via Forfeit

Standings After Night 4

Block A

1st Place- Rei Saito & Odyssey (4 Points) (2-1) & Go Shiozaki (4 Points) (2-2)

2nd Place- Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara & Yuma Anzai (3 Points) (1-1-1)

3rd Place- World Tag Team Champion Talos & Kengo Mashimo (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Gaora Television Champion Kumaarashi (0 Points) (0-2)

Block B

1st Place- Daisuke Sekimoto (6 Points) (3-0) & Hideki Suzuki (6 Points) (3-2)

2nd Place- World Tag Team Champion Ren Ayabe (4 Points) (2-0), Madoka Kikuta (4 Points) (2-0-1), Xyon (4 Points) (2-1-1) & Ryuki Honda (4 Points) (2-2)

Last Place- Jun Saito (0 Points) (0-7) (Had to forfeit last 5 matches)