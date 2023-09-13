Al Snow Believes Tony Khan Should Focus On Being More Respected Following CM Punk’s Release

Al Snow recently spoke with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Al Snow commented on the CM Punk drama that led to his release from AEW.

“Punk’s got a very strong personality,” said Snow. “The problem with Punk is you have to have strong leadership, and you have to have as strong a personality as the talent do. And that’s where things can go astray.”

“I think Tony Khan’s a really good guy, but I think for the sake of AEW in these situations—they always come up, the Punk situation is not an unusual circumstance—we’ve had those type of things happen here. But there’s a certain modicum of respect that I have, and as a result, I’m able to direct those people even when those situations occur. I don’t worry about being liked, I worry about being respected. I think Tony wants to be liked, and he should be more focused on being respected. There were lots of times I didn’t like Vince McMahon. He can be an incredible bully. He could be nasty. I’ve always respected him. Always.”