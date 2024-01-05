Alisha Edwards Added To Knockouts Ultimate X Match At TNA Hard To Kill

The fifth entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 is set.

On Friday, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that Alisha Edwards is the fifth official entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at the first pay-per-view to return under the TNA Wrestling promotional banner.

Previously announced as the first four entrants in the bout were Jody Threat, Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz.

TNA Hard To Kill is scheduled to take place at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

