Allegations That Knokx Pro Is Discouraging Cooperation With Police Investigation

New allegations have surfaced in the aftermath of the disturbing incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event this past Saturday.

Two wrestlers with ties to the promotion have claimed that Knokx Pro is actively discouraging students from cooperating with authorities who are investigating the matter.

Appearing on The Scaling Up podcast, wrestlers Douglas Malo and Ian Morgan discussed the situation. Morgan, who was not present at the event, alleged that the school is instructing students not to engage with the police. “The most disgusting thing is that people at this school are being encouraged to not cooperate with the police,” Morgan said.

During the podcast, screenshots of text messages—allegedly from Knokx Pro employee Kevin Thomas—were shown.

The messages told students to “Please refrain from engaging in comment sections on social media posts about this tragedy” and advised them to contact management “for guidance” if they were approached by law enforcement.

The allegations come after Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, entered the ring during a planned segment and legitimately knocked out wrestler Syko Stu (Stuart Smith) before delivering a series of unprotected punches. Stu remains in critical care, though he has regained consciousness and has partial memory of the incident.

Both Malo and Morgan were quick to defend WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who is often associated with Knokx Pro due to his name being tied to the school. “Rikishi gets the blame because his name is on the school, but that doesn’t represent him,” Malo said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist Syko Stu with medical bills, recovery support, and loss of income.