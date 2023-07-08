Andrade El Idolo Says AEW Collision Has Accomplished In 3 Weeks What Takes Years To Achieve

Andrade El Idolo is excited to be part of the crew for AEW’s new weekly Saturday night prime time cable television program, AEW Collision.

On Saturday, the popular pro wrestling star took to social media to issue a statement about being part of AEW Collision, touting that the show has done in three weeks what it takes some company’s years to accomplish.

“I respect all the talent of all the AEW brands, remember if they respect me, they will always receive my respect. because they all work hard to earn a place,” he said. “I am AEW Collision and I love the looker room, we have only 3 weeks on television and we have achieved in 3 weeks what other brands have in 4 or less years, I love wrestling like all of you and the more competition we have, all this is better for the company, but I would love that the people who were in charge of preparing the first AEW Collision show in Chicago, those people are in charge of doing all the shows week after week.”

He also envisioned some of the dream matches he can have with other talents who work on the show.

“We have a lot of top talent, you will never imagine ANDRADE THE IDOL VS SAMOE JOE, CM PUNK, FTR, MIRO DAY, SCORPION, THE BULLET, RICKY STARKS, HOBBS, and more talent that I could forget. Thunder Rosa’s comeback will be great imagine her beating up Julia Hart and getting my mask back and maybe having our own championship that CM PUNK never lost.”

