Andrade El Idolo Says He Hopes To Face CM Punk Again

As PWMania.com previously reported, All Elite Wrestling released former 2-time AEW World Champion CM Punk following an incident with Jack Perry at the All In London PPV Event from Wembley Stadium.

AEW star Andrade El Idolo, who has had several interactions with Punk inside and outside of the ring, took to his Twitter (X) account and thanked the 2-time AEW World Champion for everything he has done for him in the business. El Idolo also said he hopes to face Punk again in the ring.

You can check out Andrade El Idolo’s tweet below: