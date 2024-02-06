Angry WWE Fans Have Sent Death Threats To The Rock’s Daughter Ava

Some fans have gone too far in venting their annoyance at the news of The Rock’s WWE comeback.

The Rock faced criticism for replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, where he is scheduled to square off against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

At this Thursday’s WrestleMania Kickoff event, WWE is anticipated to reveal the matchup between Rock and Reigns. Securing the match with Reigns was a condition of The Rock’s deal to become a member of the TKO Board of Directors, something he and the company had long desired.

As mentioned before, WWE is keeping an eye on the unfavorable comments made by fans in relation to the announcement. The entire segment’s video on WWE’s YouTube channel is the most disliked post in the history of the channel.

As can be seen below, NXT General Manager Ava, the daughter of The Rock, mentioned that she has been receiving death threats from certain fans as a result of the circumstances.