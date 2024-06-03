Another Top TNA Executive No Longer With The Company

According to Fightful Select, top TNA Wrestling executive Lou D’Angeli is no longer with the company. D’Angeli previously worked for WWE as their Director of Marketing from 2006 to 2010, then he worked with Cirque de Soleil before joining TNA.

PWInisder.com reports that D’Angeli’s departure from the company happened after a meeting he had with Anthem executives last week and it was mutually agreed during the meeting that they should go their separate ways. D’Angeli is remembered as “Sign Guy Dudley” in ECW but he had a bigger role behind the scenes years later in WWE and TNA Wrestling.

D’Angeli is not the only executive to leave TNA since Scott D’Amore was fired last February. RD Evans, who was part of the creative team, resigned last week, and David Sahadi, who worked as the head of production in TNA, was also let go.