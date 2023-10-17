Anthony Bowens Comments On Coming In At No. 1 On “Top 100 Out” List

Anthony Bowens received a special honor this week.

Out Magazine named The Acclaimed member from AEW as the number one groundbreaker in their annual “Top 100 Out” list.

One-third of the AEW Trios Champions took to social media on Tuesday to comment on receiving the special honor.

“I’m extremely honored to be named the #1 groundbreaker on the Out Magazine 2023 Out 100 list,” Bowens wrote via his official Twitter (X) page. “A list highlighting this yea’rs most impactful & influential LGBTQ+ people.”

Bowens continued, “I love you all & thank you for coming along with me on this amazing journey.”

For the complete “Personal Page” for Anthony Bowens’ spot in Out Magazine’s “Top 100 Out” list in the “Groundbreakers” category by visiting Out.com.

Congratulations are in order for @AEW star @Bowens_Official of the #AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed for coming in at NO. 1 on @outmagazine's "TOP 100 OUT: Groundbreakers" list for 2023!#WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter pic.twitter.com/9X3IOQag1d — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) October 17, 2023