APWF Returns June 22nd

The Allied Powers Wrestling Federation, a league with a lineage that stretches back to 1998, kicks off its summer schedule in just a few weeks when it returns to Indiana country’s S&T Bank Arena June 22nd for another super show under the APWF banner, headlined by former ECW and NWA World Heavyweight champion, Rhino.

Anchored by former longtime pro, “Bad” Bubba Brewer, the Allied Powers organization returned to action last year after it spent more than a decade dormant. Brewer, who retired from in-ring competition several years ago, citing age and injury, jumped back into the industry as a promoter with both feet after he saw the emerging young talent throughout central and western Pennsylvania, as well as the surrounding states.

When his organization made its comeback in June of last year at the venue located in central PA, Brewer planned the event as a one-off to honor the accomplishments of Chris Coleman and Don Fulmer, the pair known as Team Tapout, one of the most accomplished duos in the history of the region. A true old school grappler and pro wrestling historian, Bubba brought then-NWA World Heavyweight champion, Ethan Carter III to defend his title for the first time ever in Indiana county.

“Bubba asked me to join the team and I didn’t hesitate when I had him as a guest on the Pro Wrestling Extreme Talk Podcast. This is a dream come true for me and I appreciate Bubba for asking me,” said Larry Striker, who works on the APWF social media team and scouts independent talent for the organization.

The event, which was stacked with the previously mentioned stellar youngsters, made such an impression that Brewer ran two more events the same year in August and October respectively, in Johnstown, giving the APWF somewhat of a throwback vibe to the territory system of a bygone era.

However, Brewer knew how important the S&T Bank Arena was to the resurgence of his pro wrestling company and he only felt it was right to bring another night of blockbuster action to the building when he decided to kickoff his 2025 schedule.

Among the nine matches already announced, NWA star, Spencer Slade will square off with Buffalo area standout Thomas Kennedy. Other Buffalo stalwarts on the card include Vince Valor, who drew the assignment as the opponent of the previously mentioned legendary grappler, Rhino. Women’s action will see the rookie Ava Brooks, who has taken the independent circuit by storm, already winning championships along the east coast in her first year in the sport, across the ring from Laylah James. In a highlyanticipated match-up of the top young lions in the Pittsburgh area, Zach Nystrom collides with Canaan Kristopher. Former two-time Ryse Wrestling Grand Champion, Cowpoke Paul is scheduled to compete against NWA Exodus mainstay, Cristiano Argento, a competitor that has previously appeared on AEW and WWE programming. Well-known podcaster from the Conrad Thompson network of shows, Marcus DeAngelo is scheduled to make his APWF debut in a tag bout. Within the past few years, Marcus pursued a career inside the ring ropes after he spent countless hours hearing the stories of legends like Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Ted DiBiase on their respective programs. Marcus plans to bring fellow podcaster and his brother, Dominic to the S & T Bank Arena on June 22 in Indiana county.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Indiana, PA for the APWF. I went to college there and I think it’s safe to say that I’m officially the most famous person who ever lived in that podunk town. Jimmy Stewart can stick it. I’m teamed up with “The Shape” Jake Wiley and I can promise you, there’s never been a more deadly combination in tag team wrestling. My brother Dominic will be joining me at ringside to make sure Alex Danis and Gerard Garrett stay in line,” said DeAngelo with a smirk.

“As for June 22 Redemption, we have Rhino coming in, which is exciting, and a first time ever main event of Bill Collier vs. Gorgeous Gregory. That right there is a match you don’t want to miss. I’m excited for the fans for this event. You never know what might happen or who will appear,” added Larry Striker.



The main event of Bill Collier, a longtime pro of the ring that recently appeared as a part of TNA’s Boarder Brawl and regarded as one of the best talents of the region, paired against the immensely talented youngster Gorgeous Gregory, is a bout that has became the talk of the local scene since it was announced. Gregory began training to be a professional wrestler at the age of just 16 before he debuted two years later and within the past few years has proven himself to be a prodigy of the canvas. Collier is the current International Wrestling Cartel heavyweight champion, a belt that he has held for more than three years. Along with that, Collier keeps a full schedule, wrestling primarily in New York. When it comes to APWF main events, Collier has been a franchise player for Brewer’s organization. He was the man that challenged EC3 for the NWA world title when the promotion had the event at the S &T Bank Arena last year, and he had a critically-acclaimed main event bout against Spencer Slade in Johnstown last August. Many pundits have speculated that if Gregory is victorious, he might be able to obtain the top spot in the company.Other contests slated for the card include “The Big Boss” Glenn Spectre against Isaiah Prince. This bout brings together grapplers from two different ends of the spectrum in terms of their experience. Spectre broke into the sport nearly 25 years ago, the same year that Prince was born. When Glenn became the first foreigner or “gaijin” to win the DDT Tag Team Titles in Japan in the early-2000s, Prince was just a toddler. “The Big Boss” is regarded by many as a jam up guy for his rugged in-ring style that he was able to blend with technical maneuvers to simultaneously be an offensive and defensive wrestler. Prince is a nearly five-year pro so will he be able to use a win over Spectre to make a statement in the APWF? To round out the line-up, Braden Elliot will set into the ring with Matt McCoy, another Buffalo standout that has been apart of the fabric of the APWF since its relaunch last year.

With a bell time of 3 PM on that Sunday afternoon, Rhino will be available to fans for a meet and greet opportunity at 2 PM before the live event starts with indywrestling.us cameras there for the video production of the event. APWF officials have expressed their excitement to be able to bring fans not only photo-ops and autographs from the legendary Rhino, but also an afternoon of memorable action for the next chapter of the company.

For more information about the event, you can go to apwfwrestling.com

To purchase tickets, you can go to https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/apwfwrestling/apwf-presents-redemption

