Asuka vs. IYO SKY Status For WrestleMania 42 Remains Uncertain

The planned WrestleMania 42 match between Asuka and IYO SKY is reportedly still up in the air, with no final decision made on whether the bout will take place at the event.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match had previously appeared on WWE’s internal WrestleMania lineup but was notably missing from the official card revealed on ESPN earlier this week. With Night Two currently featuring six matches, the situation remains unresolved as WWE evaluates how much time is available on the show.

Dave Meltzer reported the following:

“Last week that match was listed on the internal lineup but not yet announced. Asuka did a taped interview on Raw on 4/6 to build the match. Sky put a photo of Allegiant Stadium on her social media teasing it. On 4/7, when they announced both nights lineups on ESPN, the match was not there and the Sunday show only had six matches left. At press time, we were told it is up in the air and I guess this basically depends on how long they want the show to go and how much time is allotted for the six matches. There is a plan, and it may not even be the backup plan but the plan, to save the match for Backlash on 5/9. But we were told this decision is still up in the air.”

Another factor complicating the situation is Nikki Bella’s current injury status. If Bella is not medically cleared to compete in the Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way, The Kabuki Warriors could be inserted into the match, pairing Asuka with Brie Bella — effectively removing Asuka from a potential singles bout with SKY.

Despite the uncertainty, both competitors have already begun building toward the matchup publicly. Asuka delivered a taped promo on the April 6 episode of Raw, while SKY fueled speculation by posting an image of Allegiant Stadium on social media, teasing a WrestleMania appearance.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE Backlash will follow on May 9 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.