Athena Talks About Owen Hart Cup Match At The Forbidden Door 2

Athena is ready for the 2023 Owen Hart Cup.

Ahead of her first round match in the tournament at Sunday’s AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 show in Toronto, the women’s star appeared on Busted Open Radio for an interview to promote the show.

On her opponent Billie Starkz in the Owen Hart Cup: “I will say this, I’m not super familiar with Billie (Starkz) other than she’s the indie sensation that everyone loves and honestly going through, looking at a lot of her matches that I’ve seen online, we’ll see what she has. At the end of the day, I don’t care if she just graduated from high school. She’s standing across the ring from a grown-ass woman that is ready to hurt her and I don’t think that she’s ready for that smoke.”

On being ready for Starkz after studying her: “That’s it, right? I’ve watched a ton of film on Billie and I’m like, ‘Mhm, meh, okay. Let’s see what you got kid. Let’s see what all this hype is about.’ I hope that she proves me wrong. I hope she goes in that ring and tries her best, gives me everything she has but I think she’s gonna realize very quickly that she’s out of her league.”

Check out the complete interview at SiriusXM.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.