Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week. WWE SmackDown topped the attendance list with 15,937 tickets sold.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE SmackDown from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois = 15,937 tickets sold

– WWE RAW from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan = 7,447 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois = 5,066 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania = 3,496 tickets sold