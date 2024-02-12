Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week. WWE SmackDown topped the attendance list with 13,168 tickets.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE SmackDown from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina = 13,168 tickets sold

– WWE RAW from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri = 9,943 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona = 5,248 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada = 1,821 tickets sold as of Saturday morning