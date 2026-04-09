Austin Aries Reacts To TNA Talent Restrictions Amid MJF–Nic Nemeth Situation

Recent reports regarding TNA’s stance on talent working alongside wrestlers from other promotions have sparked discussion across the industry, and former TNA star Austin Aries has now weighed in with a personal account from earlier in his career.

It was reported earlier this week that AEW World Champion MJF’s scheduled May 1 appearance against Nic Nemeth for Create A Pro Wrestling was canceled, with TNA reportedly blocking its talent from appearing on shows involving wrestlers under contract elsewhere.

In response, Aries took to Twitter/X to share his own experience with TNA, detailing a situation in which he says the company attempted to pull him from a previously agreed booking.

“Early in my career, TNA once tried to pull me off a Ring of Honor show the day of to fly me to Orlando early for their PPV. Before telling me they even called ROH to tell them I wasn’t coming. At the time, I was on a per-appearance deal.

I refused their request. I explained it was bad business and I honor my commitments, and they didn’t have the contractual right to control my bookings. And they certainly weren’t paying me enough to try.

I worked the ROH show, drove through a snowstorm, dealt with delays and cancellations, and still made it to FL hours before the PPV.

The next day I got suspended.

Not for ‘being late’ like they said.

But for not doing what I was told.

Then Dave Meltzer reported their version of events without context or asking my side of the story.

This was my intro to how the wrestling business and media operate. That’s where the ‘difficult to work with’ label started, or as Jim Cornette would say, ‘malcontent.’

And I won’t run from that label. I was extremely dissatisfied with the state of affairs and expressed my grievances in the early part of my career. Not about creative or wins and losses, but about the overall lack of integrity and honesty talent is routinely treated with.

Now 20 years later…

Companies still playing political games, underpaid talent used as pawns, and media used to shape narratives. While talent and fans pay the price.

It wasn’t right then, it isn’t right now.

So label me what you will, but also know the origins of the labels.

I’m grateful for the 15+ years I spent under contract and on TV.

But now as a truly independent contractor, I value being in control of my bookings and staying out of the politics and nonsense.

Book me and I show up.

Be professional, honest and fair, and you’ll get the same.”

Aries’ comments add further context to the ongoing discussion surrounding cross-promotional appearances and talent restrictions, a topic that continues to generate debate across the wrestling industry.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on this developing story.