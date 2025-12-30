Austin Theory Officially Joins The Vision On WWE RAW

In the opening segment of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, The Vision made their way to the ring, where WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman officially welcomed Austin Theory into the group.

Heyman said that, in five years, everyone in the stable would be main-eventers at WrestleMania. Theory took the mic and expressed that he had worked his entire career for this moment.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk then entered the ring, accusing Theory of “drinking the Kool-Aid” before turning his attention to Bron Breakker.

Punk and Breakker engaged in a back-and-forth on the mic, while The Vision left to allow them to have their promo battle. Breakker confidently declared himself as “the now” rather than the future, and Punk acknowledged that Breakker was more prepared than anyone else backstage.

Punk stated that he was not ready to lose the title. He then dropped the title and challenged Breakker, asserting that he wasn’t ready to let it go.

Punk and Breakker are set to battle for Punk’s World Heavyweight Title on next week’s episode of RAW.