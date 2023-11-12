Backstage AEW News: Continental Classic Tourney, Serena Deeb, More

– All Elite Wrestling reportedly went to extra lengths to keep news of the announcement of the first-ever inaugural AEW Continental Classic Tournament quiet before it aired on AEW Collision on Saturday night. The announcement was not shown to the live crowd when the show was taped on Friday night in Oakland, CA.

– The backstage segment that aired featuring Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on this past week’s AEW TV was actually filmed last week.

– Women’s wrestling veteran Serena Deeb has become what is being described as a “regular” behind-the-scenes at AEW Collision tapings in recent weeks.