Backstage Details On Why The Hulk Hogan Biopic Was Cancelled

Eric Bischoff has revealed the full story behind the cancellation of the highly anticipated Hulk Hogan biopic, which was set to star Chris Hemsworth and be directed by Joker filmmaker Todd Phillips. Speaking on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff — who was a producer on the project — shared new details about how a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, a missed Netflix deadline, and Hogan’s own decision ultimately doomed the film.

The project, first announced in 2019, appeared to be on solid footing. “Scott Silver wrote the script. Took about a year and a half,” Bischoff explained. “Scott Silver told me it was the best script he’s ever written at that point… Todd Phillips couldn’t wait to make the movie. Chris Hemsworth jumps on board.”

However, the global shutdown caused by COVID-19 derailed the film’s production schedule. “COVID hits, shuts down the film industry worldwide… that put everything behind two years,” Bischoff said.

By the time production was ready to restart, Netflix was nearing the end of a two-year option on Hogan’s life rights — and the company missed a crucial payment deadline needed to extend it. “Netflix was right up against it. They had 24 hours or less to get a check to Hulk in order to retain their option for another year or two,” Bischoff revealed. “They missed the date by 12 hours. Technically, they were in breach… which means that was the end of the movie.”

Even with the missed deadline, Bischoff emphasized that the final nail in the coffin came from Hogan himself. “Hulk changed his mind,” he said. “Hulk really wanted to maintain a long-term relationship with WWE. As much as Hulk loved that script, it was edgy. There were things in that script that certain people would not be happy to see… There would have been some people that may have taken exception to it, and Hulk just didn’t want to take the risk. He didn’t see the upside in doing the movie to be worth the risk of putting himself into an off-balance relationship with WWE.”

With A-list talent attached and strong creative momentum behind it, the Hogan biopic was poised to become one of the most significant wrestling-related films ever made. But with Hogan prioritizing his WWE relationship over the project, it appears the film will remain one of wrestling’s most high-profile “what ifs.”