Backstage Latest On The Rock Wrestling Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 40

It has been one more week without word on whether The Rock will face Roman Reigns at the biggest WWE event of the year, WrestleMania 40.

The match was planned for WrestleMania 38 in 2022, but it was decided that the following year at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles would be preferable. That match was postponed as they couldn’t come up with a suitable storyline.

The Rock was asked about the match while making media appearances this week, including one on ESPN’s First Take. The former WWE Champion stated that he believes it is possible, and if so, it would be the biggest WrestleMania ever. It was later revealed that the match was still in play.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Rock has yet to sign a contract to wrestle for the company officially, but the key word is “Yet.”

As of now, he is willing to do it and has stated that he wants to do the match and is committed to doing so at Mania. However, it has not yet been locked in.

Meltzer stated, “One person in the company noted that Johnson was “headstrong” about wrestling Reigns at WrestleMania.”