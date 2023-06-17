Backstage News And Reaction To CM Punk’s ESPN Interview

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s much-discussed interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi was released, with highlights available at this link. Fightful Select noted that Punk did not do any other interviews prior to AEW Collision besides the ESPN piece, and ESPN was the outlet that AEW preferred.

The interview was announced last weekend to Adam Page and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite. The interview was supposed to upset a lot of people in AEW earlier this week, but since it was released, many have said it did not seem nearly as bad as indicated.

It was noted that, unlike many of the others involved in the situation, Page has no restrictions on being able to talk about his experiences with Punk, and still goes out of his way not to talk about Punk so as not to stir anything up. According to reports, Punk met with AEW executives and asked that the Page comments on TV that alluded to Colt Cabana be addressed in some way, and that he’d grown very frustrated over the fact that nothing was done to his satisfaction, which he mentioned in the ESPN interview.

While it was stated in the ESPN piece that the backstage issues would not be turned into an angle, Fightful notes that there are still people on Punk’s side who are hopeful. Punk stated in the interview that he has not spoken with The Elite since All Out, but Fightful reports that Punk and Omega had a non-heated discussion in the minutes following the All Out fight, during which Punk stated that his issue was never with Omega. However, the situation has not calmed down sufficiently for them to have a constructive conversation in that setting.