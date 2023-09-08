Backstage News On AEW Locker Room Morale Following CM Punk’s Release

It’s been nearly a week since AEW officially let CM Punk go, and the locker room has reportedly shifted toward a more positive vibe.

Punk returned to AEW TV in June after being sidelined due to surgery and a brawl with The Elite at All Out last year. He had remained under contract with the promotion. Punk was let go by AEW less than a week after an internal investigation into the altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

Punk had plenty of detractors in the promotion, and while that may be overshadowed in most reports, he also had plenty of supporters, including AEW Tag Team Champions FTR.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that locker room morale in AEW has improved.

Meltzer wrote, “Many others talked about the backstage atmosphere as if a dark cloud had been lifted over their heads and how much fun it was on the weekend shows.”