Backstage News On AEW’s Working Plans For Mercedes Mone

The countdown to Mercedes Mone’s return from injury has begun. However, it does not appear that this will occur in AEW.

Mone, aka Sasha Banks, was expected to make her AEW debut when she returns, as she was spotted in the crowd at All In from Wembley Stadium.

If she hadn’t been injured during a match to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, she was expected to make her AEW debut at the TD Garden Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite in her hometown of Boston, MA. She had surgery for a broken ankle a few months later.

In a Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select stated that the working plans for Mone in AEW have been scrapped. He also put an end to rumors that Mone wanted a large sum of money from WWE in exchange for a return.

“So a lot of times, you’ll see me get frustrated with irresponsible aggregation. And that happened very heavily, specifically on Facebook with a Sasha Banks story. SportsKeeda ran an article, and nobody reached out to me or anything to clarify any language, which is always a possibility, but it got aggregated by like dozens of Facebook accounts that said that I claimed that Mercedes/Sasha was demanding huge money from WWE. I have not heard anything of talks with WWE. What I said is I heard that the number that she’s after is a lot, and if I were WWE, I would pay it. I didn’t say who or what kind of talks were happening. And that type of context is very, very important. But I have not heard of any ongoing talks, with them, for a return or anything like that. So, it’s a little bit frustrating in that regard, but I haven’t heard anything lately. Besides that, the once working plans for AEW and Mercedes are no longer working plans.”

Mone signed on for more NJPW dates shortly before her injury.