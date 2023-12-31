Backstage News On Andrade El Idolo Leaving AEW On Bad Terms

As previously reported by PWMania.com, multiple sources have said that AEW star Andrade El Idolo was expected to finish up with the company at their Worlds End PPV and make his return to WWE as soon as this coming Monday night’s Day 1 special episode of RAW.

According to Fightful Select, El Idolo was telling people backstage during this past Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite that he no longer wanted to be with the company and he would be leaving soon.

It was also mentioned in the report that the situation surrounding El Idolo’s possible exit from the company was not pleasant, with some even saying that a “major disagreement” took place.

There were rumors that a “former WWE World Champion” is set to return to the company on Monday for the Day 1 edition of RAW and some believe El Idolo is that former World Champion, but there are some who feel it is not him, rather it is someone else.

Sources within the WWE were under the impression that El Idolo’s AEW deal wouldn’t be up until the spring. However, his deal with All Elite Wrestling is said to be expiring imminently.