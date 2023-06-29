Backstage News On Bryan Danielson Doing Creative In AEW & His Injury Causing Several Changes

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Danielson has been assisting with AEW creative, primarily AEW Collision now that the new show has debuted. It was previously stated that Danielson created the recent Championship Friday edition of AEW Rampage, but a new report from Fightful Select confirms that the Rampage concept was created by AEW President Tony Khan, not Danielson.

Danielson is also being praised for his creative contributions, according to reports.

In terms of his work on AEW Collision, Danielson has been extremely helpful in speaking with AEW talent about how they want their creative handled, as well as ways to communicate between creative and wrestlers.

Danielson broke his arm in his main event victory over NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II this past Sunday, and it was revealed this week that the injury is worse than first thought.

According to reports, Danielson’s injury forced AEW to make several creative changes. Following Forbidden Door, Danielson was supposed to wrestle more on AEW TV, and he was supposed to be in the Blood & Guts match between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite, which has been announced for the July 19 Dynamite from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.