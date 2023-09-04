Backstage News On Bryan Danielson Returning To AEW TV Earlier Than Expected

Bryan Danielson made his AEW television return on Saturday’s Collision episode to set up a strap match with Ricky Starks at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event.

Danielson had been out since June with a broken arm. He was expected to return to action in October, possibly before the WrestleDream PPV in Seattle on October 1st, according to a previous report on Friday.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Danielson’s return from injury earlier than expected on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Alvare said, Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks tomorrow in a no DQ strap match. This guy is not supposed to be back tomorrow. He’s not supposed to be. You just wrote about it two days ago that it was touch and go for October.”

Meltzer added, “No. He was going to be back in October. October was the scheduled return and it was touch and go for mid-September or I mean, it was essentially touch and go for the New York show [Arthur Ashe Stadium]. And I figured he was going to debut on the Seattle shows, if not the New York show. So it’s 17 days earlier. He was healing better than expected and it’s earlier than I expected. Put it that way and that’s from being appraised of the situation. It’s earlier. I was surprised. He’s a team player.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)