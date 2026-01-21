Backstage News On Bully Ray’s Role At TNA iMPACT AMC Premiere

Last Thursday night, TNA Wrestling premiered its iMPACT show on AMC as part of the company’s new media rights deal.

During this debut, TNA and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray provided commentary for the main event, featuring Frankie Kazarian and the new TNA World Champion, Mike Santana.

According to Fightful Select, in addition to his commentary role on the AMC premiere, Bully Ray also contributed backstage at the event.

Sources indicated that he helped produce some backstage segments featuring Kazarian, WWE star AJ Styles, and Santana. Furthermore, Ray delivered a speech before the show to motivate the roster, which was reportedly well-received. He also made some other “quiet additions” backstage.

The report noted that both parties have discussed continuing their collaboration, although there are currently no plans for him to return to the ring.

Bully Ray’s last match took place at TNA Bound For Glory 2025, where he and D-Von Dudley teamed up one final time to face the Hardys. After the match, both D-Von and Bully Ray handed their boots to the Hardys as a gesture of respect.