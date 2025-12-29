Backstage News On Clark Connors’ Contract Status With NJPW

According to Fightful Select, NJPW star Clark Connors’ contract is set to expire at the end of January 2026.

The report also indicates that Connors is exploring his options amid interest from U.S. wrestling companies, though NJPW hopes to retain him.

This news comes on the heels of a similar report about David Finlay, who is also exploring other opportunities as his NJPW contract approaches its expiration.

NJPW is not expecting a high volume of contract expirations this January, as many deals were signed in the spring and summer following handshake agreements and will not come due until 2026.

Connors has not competed in NJPW for the past couple of months.

His last match took place at the NJPW Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Homecoming event, where he teamed with BULLET CLUB War Dogs partners OSKAR and Yuto-Ice, along with Shingo Takagi, to defeat the United Empire team of Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, Jakob Austin Young, and Templario.