Backstage News On CM Punk’s Reaction To His AEW Release

CM Punk appears to be on cloud nine now that he’s back in WWE after leaving AEW months ago.

Punk was fired by AEW after a quickly formed discipline committee that included Bryan Danielson and two attorneys. Danielson, on the other hand, did not make the decision to fire Punk. Rather, that was ultimately decided by AEW President Tony Khan.

His departure came after a physical altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Samoa Joe was the last man to wrestle CM Punk in AEW when they both worked the show. Punk was also involved in an altercation with The Elite backstage at All Out 2022.

Punk, as previously reported, signed an NDA and is not legally permitted to discuss his AEW departure or certain people in the promotion. Khan has also publicly confirmed that he is not legally permitted to say anything.

Dave Meltzer discussed how Punk reacted to the news of his release before returning to WWE, something he approached the company about ten days before Survivor Series to see if they would be interested in. He had previously traveled to Raw in Chicago earlier this year, where he spent a few minutes backstage, attempting to speak with Triple H and making amends with The Miz.

“I know he was not that upset when he was fired. I was told he was not looking to be fired, but he was not all that upset about being fired,” Meltzer stated.