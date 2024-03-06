Backstage News On Darby Allin’s Glass Panel Spot At AEW Revolution

As seen at the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event, Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in Sting’s retirement match.

Justin Barrasso of SI.com was informed that the match went almost exactly as planned. Regarding Darby’s swanton off a ladder through a glass panel, Barrasso noted the following:

“Multiple people confirmed, that was the one spot Darby wanted above all. There was a Plan B with a different finish in the event he could not return to the match, which turned out to be no more than a precaution.

Once it was determined that Darby would make the jump, safety measures were applied. A rehearsal occurred earlier than usual in the day, and a stunt coordinator instructed how to place the items and reviewed the proper protocols. There were also nearby doctors anticipating the spot, and they were on high alert.”