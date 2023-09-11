Backstage News On Deonna Purrazzo’s Contract Status With Impact Wrestling

According to Fightful Select, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo’s contract with IMPACT Wrestling is set to expire at the end of 2023 and as of this writing, no contract negotiation talks have taken place.

Purrazzo is one of IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest stars of all time as since her return to the promotion in 2020, she has captured the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship on three separate occasions and the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship on one occasion and she even became a ROH Women’s World Champion one time under the IMPACT banner.

Purrazzo last competed for IMPACT at their 2023 Victory Road PPV this past Friday, when she came up short against “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace in a Knockouts Division Singles Match. An update will be provided on Purrazzo’s contract status with IMPACT once it has been made available.