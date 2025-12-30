Backstage News On Drilla Moloney’s NJPW Contract Status

According to Fightful Select, NJPW star and Bullet Club War Dogs member Drilla Moloney’s contract is set to expire before this weekend’s Wrestle Kingdom 20 event. Sources indicate that he is interested in exploring his options.

The report also mentioned that Moloney joins fellow Bullet Club War Dogs, David Finlay and Clark Connors, in considering potential opportunities outside NJPW as their contracts come to an end.

While Connors and Finlay’s deals extend past Wrestle Kingdom 20, they are expected to expire within the next few weeks.

The report concludes by stating that NJPW is keen to retain all three wrestlers.

Moloney, who participated in a match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event this year, has been teaming up with Shingo Takagi as part of the War Dragons.