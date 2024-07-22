Backstage News On Hologram’s AEW Debut

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Hologram made his promotional debut following weeks of vignettes teasing his arrival.

During the show, he won a squash match. According to Fightful Select, this debut has been planned for more than a year behind the scenes at the company. Aramis, a AAA and GCW wrestler, is behind the gimmick.

Dave Meltzer expanded on Tony Khan’s gimmick idea during the Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Tony Khan has had an idea for Aramis for probably five years, maybe four. For whatever reason, it never materialized, and now it has. The thing with him is in the interim, since he had this idea, we have had so many luchadors come through. Aramis is very good, and his moves were good and everything, but to me, it was like, I felt like, how’s he any different from Komander? And Komander’s probably the better of the two, but Komander’s a jobber……Look, Tony Khan’s wanted his luchador superhero with that gimmick for a long, long time. The guy’s good. It’s just a question of pushing him and how far you can go with him.”



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)