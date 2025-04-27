Backstage News On How Brodie Lee Jr.’s In-Ring Debut At GCW Clusterf*ck

Brodie Lee Jr., the son of the late wrestling star Brodie Lee, made his official in-ring debut at last week’s Joey Janela’s Clusterf*ck event, capturing a victory in the GCW Clusterf*ck match by last eliminating Joey Janela himself.

According to Fightful Select, Lee Jr. has been training at Dungeon 2.0, the wrestling school run by Natalya and TJ Wilson, for quite some time. He has quickly become a beloved figure at the facility and has shown a genuine passion and commitment toward becoming a professional wrestler.

The report noted that Lee Jr.’s participation at the GCW event came about after Man Like Dereiss jokingly asked him if he wanted to take part in the match. Lee Jr. agreed and, after receiving permission from his mother Amanda Huber, joined the show. Brett Lauderdale informed Janela that Brodie would be entering the match, and it was reportedly Janela’s idea that if Lee Jr. was participating, he should go all the way and win.

Before stepping into the ring, Brodie made it clear he wanted to make the Dungeon proud with his performance. He returned to his training by the middle of the week to continue his development.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Brodie Lee Jr.’s wrestling journey and all the latest news from the world of professional wrestling.