Backstage News On Indi Hartwell Signing With TNA Wrestling

PWMania.com previously reported that TNA Wrestling made a significant announcement on Sunday, April 27th, during the Rebellion event, revealing that former WWE star Indi Hartwell has signed with the company.

This news aligns with earlier reports from Fightful Select, which indicated that TNA had secured several international talents whose signings had not yet been officially announced.

According to Fightful Select, sources have indicated that negotiations with Hartwell had been ongoing for approximately a month and were finalized around that time.