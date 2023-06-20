Backstage News On Johnny Gargano’s WWE Status Amidst Absence From RAW In Cleveland

Tommaso Ciampa made his WWE television return on this week’s RAW, but Johnny Gargano did not appear despite the event taking place in his hometown of Cleveland, OH. While he wasn’t used, Fightful.com was told that Gargano was backstage at RAW during the day.

WWE appears to have creative plans for Gargano in the future, as WKRDWrestling noted the following:

“While Johnny Gargano was noticeably absent from WWE RAW, fans saw the return of Ciampa. As we’ve reported in the past, there are still plans in the works to reform #DIY. We can now add current plans have this leading to a feud with Owens/Zayn over the tag titles.”