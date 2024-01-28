Backstage News On Jordynne Grace’s Appearance In The Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Saturday night’s 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw a number of huge surprises happen on the show, including TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace appearing as an entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She did fairly well before eventually being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

Fightful Select reports that WWE contacted TNA Wrestling last week to inquire about Grace’s availability and she would then undergo a physical as well as blood work this past Monday. Grace then flew to Florida on Thursday to participate in rehearsals.

The report also mentioned that WWE sources have told them everyone in TNA is easy to work with, including Grace, but to clarify, she is still under contract with TNA.

This is not the first time a Knockouts World Champion competed in a WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match as Mickie James was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.