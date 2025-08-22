Seth Rollins Believes WWE–ESPN Deal Legitimizes Wrestling As Sport And Art

WWE World Heavyweight Champion and leader of The Vision Seth “Freakin” Rollins appeared on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss various topics, including the company’s partnership with ESPN.

Rollins said, “I grew up, a lot of people had Saturday morning cartoons, I grew up watching SportsCenter. That’s what kind of sports fan I was. I grew up watching replays on SportsCenter in the morning before I went to school. So the fact that we’re teaming up with ESPN, it’s like my two favorite things in the world, sports and WWE, coming together.

He continued, “It’s huge for us, as an industry, professional wrestling has been part of Americana for many, many years, in different iterations, and as we deep our toe into the mainstream even further, this is a huge step for us, legitimizing what we do as artists, as athletes, and like I said, for me personally, to be part of the ESPN family is huge, I’m looking forward to this partnership and everything it brings.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.