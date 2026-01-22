Backstage News On KJ Orso’s Status With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling held its Genesis event last Saturday, and during the Countdown to Genesis pre-show, KJ Orso made an appearance and competed in a four-way match for the TNA International Championship.

Ultimately, Stacks retained his title in the match, which also featured Eric Young and BDE.

Following the match, there was speculation about whether Orso had signed with TNA Wrestling, but a report from Fightful Select has refuted that idea.

According to the report, sources within TNA indicated that Orso made a strong impression during his pre-show appearance. However, he has not been offered a contract at this time. The report also noted that AEW has previously kept the door open for Orso’s return, but as of now, there are no updates on any developments regarding that possibility.

Orso, better known to some as Fuego Del Sol, was signed to AEW from 2021 until mid-2023. He previously competed at iMPACT’s Victory Road in 2019, as well as in matches for iMPACT and World Class Revolution’s Operation Override that same year. His match at Genesis marked his first appearance under the TNA banner.

Additionally, he was a regular competitor for GCW in 2025, while also appearing on several independent shows.