Backstage News On Mark Briscoe’s AEW Absence

Former AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe has not been seen on AEW programming for over a month. His last appearance was on the March 11 episode of Dynamite, where he competed in a match. Recently, a fan inquired about Briscoe’s current situation during a Q&A session with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Johnson clarified that Briscoe remains with AEW but is out due to an injury and is taking time off to recover. However, he did not provide specific details about the injury.

Before his hiatus, Briscoe was involved in a storyline with Tommaso Ciampa. He had won the AEW TNT Championship from Kyle Fletcher at last November’s Full Gear pay-per-view but lost the title to Ciampa on the January 31 episode of Collision. Ciampa later lost the championship to Fletcher prior to Grand Slam: Australia. On the March 7 episode of Collision, Briscoe inadvertently caused Ciampa to lose a match against Daniel Garcia, leading Ciampa to attack Briscoe and turn heel.

In Briscoe’s last appearance on the March 11 episode of Dynamite, he teamed up with The Young Bucks to face the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR, along with Ciampa. Unfortunately, Briscoe and his team lost the match.